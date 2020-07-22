EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 22 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State orders to increase fines for environmental damage

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered to increase fines for environmental damage, this was announced by the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Minister said that starting from Saturday raids will be carried out on national parks and recreation areas.

    Moreover, Magzum Mirzagaliyev informed that the Head of State gave instructions to increase fines for environmental damage.

    He added that only Kazakhstanis’ joint efforts will help to preserve the unique natural resources of our country.




    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Environment President of Kazakhstan Ecology Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!