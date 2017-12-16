Head of State partakes in reception dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the solemn reception dedicated to the celebrations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Independence Day, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Head of State congratulated the attendees and all the people of Kazakhstan on the national holiday of the Independence Day.

"This day always brings timeless feelings - a special combination of pride, joy, and excitement," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that, in addition to the rapid growth, our country has also created a strong platform for the future sustainable development over the Independence years.

"The class of entrepreneurs, which did not exist in our history before, has formed. Over 1.2 million Kazakhstanis have their own businesses, making up a quarter of the total national income," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted that "Nurly Zhol" Program has become an effective anti-recessionary solution that provided an infrastructural reserve for the future.

"When a severe wind was blowing, we built mills rather than fences. Within 7 years, 24 new sectors of processing industry have appeared," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State paid particular attention to the success of the economic reforms that became the key to strengthening the social function of the state.

"The population of our country for the first time in history exceeded the 18 million mark, and the birth rate has gone up one-and-a-half times. This year, Kazakhstan reached the fourth place in the world in terms of the enrollment rate in primary education. The life expectancy got 4.5 years longer and reached 72.5 years. Own housing has become a reality for more than 1.1 million families," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena.

"Our capital hosted the EXPO International Exhibition. Within this year alone, Kazakhstan hosted the World University Games, the historic SCO Summit, the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology, and the inter-Syrian peace talks. In January 2018, our country will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council," the Head of State said.

Addressing the audience, the President of Kazakhstan particularly noted the meeting with the participants of "100 New Faces" Project and stressed that people are the core value of Independence.

"These people have chosen a motto - not to demand from the state but to offer own ideas, creative energy, hard work. This is the living manifesto of our success! This is the generation of Independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State defined the transition from the quantitative growth to qualitative changes as an important condition for entering the top 30 most developed countries.

"Having strengthened Kazakhstan as an established state, we proceeded with the comprehensive modernization, the creation of a new quality of Independence of Kazakhstan. To that end, we launched a political, economic, and spiritual modernization," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelled on the implementation of the Spiritual Modernization Program "Rukhani Janghyru".

"This year we, the whole nation, celebrated the 100th Anniversary of Alash Orda. We made a fateful decision to switch over the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script. (...) It is not only the fulfillment of the dreams of our ancestors, but also the way toward the future for the generations to come," the Head of State said.

At the end, the President of Kazakhstan once again congratulated all those present on the Independence Day and emphasized that the main guarantee of our country's success is political stability, unchanged commitment to the course pursued for the benefit of the society and the unity of the nation.

"I would like to thank all Kazakhstanis for your trust, which has given me the strength to implement all transformations, and for your sincere involvement and dedication," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.