    14:38, 01 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of State pays visit to NU scientific and research complex

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a scientific and research complex of Nazarbayev University in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    At the complex, which happens to be a part of the infrastructure of the Autonomous Educational Organization "Nazarbayev University", the Kazakh leader got familiarized with its activity.

    President Nazarbayev visited the laboratories of electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy, robotic technology and intellectual systems, advanced robotic technology and mechatronic systems as well as the energy space laboratory.

