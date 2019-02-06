Head of State points out Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has told today about the current state and development prospects of relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Croatia, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Vietnam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing ambassadors of several countrieson Wednesday, Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that cooperation between Astana and Dushanbe is proactively developing within the framework o the CIS, CSTO, and SCO.

"In this regard, I would like to congratulate Tajikistan on the CICA Chairmanship, we will further cooperate with your state. The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia was Kazakhstan's initiative. I note with great gratitude that Tajikistan and its President, Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, have taken over, at my request, this mission. We will support and help. We wish you success! Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are at a very high level. We are ready to support such cooperation," said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State dwelt on Kazakhstan's relations with Japan.

"We are developing a comprehensive dialogue with Japan - this is one of the main priorities of our foreign policy. Last year, at the ASEM Summit, I met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and we agreed on bilateral cooperation. Several of our meetings over the past years indicate that both states are willing to cooperate. We are awaiting the biggest Japanese companies I met in Tokyo. We will create all the conditions needed for their work here and for the enhancement of our relations. Bilateral trade turnover last year grew by 30%, that is, by $2 billion, and the prospects are still great. We are interested in the presence of Japanese companies on Kazakhstan's market," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

The President also pointed to the high level of relations with the Czech Republic. Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have always had the closest relations, he said.



The Head of State also elaborated on Kazakhstan's relations with Croatia.

"We have always enjoyed the closest relations. We have had a high level of mutual understanding and we continue this line. For the first time, Croatian Embassy opened in Astana. The Interstate Commission should work to increase trade, economic and political relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored.

The President also dwelled on relations with Vietnam, calling the country a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia.

"The prime ministers of your country have visited Kazakhstan several times, we reached agreements. There is an invitation to visit [Vietnam], I remember that. We want to create a high level of economic and political relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the credentials from foreign ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence. Addressing the ambassadors, the Head of State said that Kazakhstan will continue contributing to global peace and security.