Head of State proposes to establish in Astana Green Technologies Development Centre under UN auspices

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State proposes to establish in Astana a Green Technologies Development Centre under the auspices of the United Nations.

"In support of the UN initiative "Sustainable Energy for All" Astana will hold EXPO-2017 themed "Energy of the Future". We invite all states to participate in the preparation and holding of the exhibition," said the President. In addition, N.Nazarbayev proposed to establish in Astana a Green Technologies Development Centre under the auspices of the United Nations.