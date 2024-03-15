Head of State proposes to hold 4th meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay in Kokshetau

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kokshetau, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Holding such events in regions is of great importance and allows to give a new impetus to the development of the regions, said the Kazakh President during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau.

The Head of State pointed out that the headquarters of renowned Kasym khan was located in Saraishyk, and that of Abylai khan in Burabay.

This region is also closely linked with the name of Kenesary khan and takes special place in the history of our nation. Therefore, I propose to hold the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kokshetau.

Earlier it was reported that the 3rd edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) meeting with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the members of the Qurultay had kicked off in Atyrau city.