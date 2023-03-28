Head of State ratifies agr’t on demarcation of Kazakh-Uzbek border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek border», Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is published in the press.

As earlier Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told the Senate meeting, following the demarcation works the border length reached 2,356 km, 1,301 border marks were installed along the border.