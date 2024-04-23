Head of State ratifies agr’t btw Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in air search

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of air search and rescue, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

Earlier it was reported that the deputies of the Kazakh Senate passed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of air search and rescue.

The law aims for cooperation between both countries in the search and rescue of passengers and crew members of aerial vehicles suffered disaster in line with the standards and practice recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).