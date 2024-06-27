Head of State ratifies agr’t on establishment of cultural centers btw Kazakhstan and China

The Head of State of Kazakhstan signed the Law on ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and China on mutual establishment of cultural centers, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The agreement aims at developing friendly relations, exchange and cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The cultural centers of the two nations are non-commercial organizations, accredited by their respective countries and operating under the legislation of the state of residence.

In carrying out their activities, one of the parties ensures free-of-charge visits of cultural centers and participation in events held within or outside the premises of cultural centers.