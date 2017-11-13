Head of State ratifies amendments to ADB loan agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a law ratifying the letter of agreement between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank on amendments to the loan agreement, the Akorda press service report.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Letter of Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank on Amendments to the Loan Agreement No. 2967-KAZ (Ordinary Operations) (Reconstruction of the road Aktobe-Makat CAREC Corridors 1 and 6 Connector Road) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank."

The text of the Law will be published in the press.