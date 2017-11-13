EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 13 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State ratifies amendments to ADB loan agreement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a law ratifying the letter of agreement between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank on amendments to the loan agreement, the Akorda press service report.

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Letter of Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank on Amendments to the Loan Agreement No. 2967-KAZ (Ordinary Operations) (Reconstruction of the road Aktobe-Makat CAREC Corridors 1 and 6 Connector Road) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank."

    The text of the Law will be published in the press.

     

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!