Head of State receives academician Askar Dzhumadildayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with academician Askar Dzhumadildayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of the development of domestic education and science, changes in the society and the problems of upbringing of upcoming generation.

Tokayev and Dzhumadildayev also gave consideration to the ideas and proposals related to the development of the Kazakh language and its transition to the Latin-based alphabet.