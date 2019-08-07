EN
    18:45, 07 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives academician Toregeldy Sharmanov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received President of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition Toregeldy Sharmanov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed the issues of development of healthcare, popularization of national cuisine, dialogue between the society and authorities as well as improving people’s well-being.

    Academician Toregeldy Sharmanov expressed his ideas and initiatives on public accord and unity strengthening and upbringing of youth.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
