Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Tuesday Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to discuss the prospects of implementation of long-term and strategically important investment projects, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev welcomed the plans of Adani Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate, to develop transport infrastructure in the region. The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan is working to diversify transport routes and actively develops the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Gautam Adani, for this part, told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the conglomerate is interested in establishing cooperation with the Kazakh side in other key sectors of economy, including energy, petrochemistry, and renewable energy resources.

Photo: akorda.kz