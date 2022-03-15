Head of State receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev was presented with the report on the outcomes of the work of the Astana International Financial Center for 2021 as well as the implementation of the instructions to repatriate capital and transfer the companies from foreign jurisdictions to Kazakhstan.

The President pointed to the special importance of the given processes, underlining that they will not only ensure major assets are returned to Kazakhstan but also demonstrate the AIFC's competitiveness at the regional level.

According to Kelimbetov, as of now, 1,236 companies from 63 countries have been registered in the AIFC. The total amount of attracted investment via the Center stands at $6.2bn. Share capital worth nearly $321 million and debt capital to the tune of $1.65bn have been attracted through the Astana International Exchange (AIX). The trade members of the Exchange include 18 Kazakhstani and 11 international brokers.

The Head of State was informed that the number of companies licensed by the Astana Finance Services Authority doubles in 2021 and totaled 46. Last year AFSA for the first time issued a license to the Islamic Bank and Islamic Financing Company. In addition, the AIFC's Court and International Arbitrage Center considered over 1,000 disputes.



