    12:18, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov

    Photo: akorda.kz
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Nurlan Abdirov informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the results of the activity of the Central Referendum Commission, the CEC’s current work on improvement of the election system, and the approaches to the professionalization of Kazakhstan’s election authorities.


