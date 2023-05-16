EN
    15:14, 16 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives CEC Chairman

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The President was informed of the results of the CEC activity on holding the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Nurlan Abdirov also reported on the CEC current activity aimed at improving the election system and the results of professionalization of election authorities.


