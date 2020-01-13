Head of State receives Chairman of Supreme Court

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov on Monday to discuss the issues of new judges’ selection process, transparency of the process and unbiased employee promotion, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

President Tokayev was informed that 37 judges were fired for various negative reasons in 2019. Some of them were summoned to disciplinary hearings or even arraigned on criminal charges.

Zhakip Assanov gave the President an insight into the measure called to enhance the quality of court rulings.

Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State instructed to continue implementing the tasks set in the National Plan 100 specific steps and the Presidential Address as well as to carry on the court system reform.