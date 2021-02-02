Head of State receives Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation of the judicial system for the introduction of administrative justice, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Supreme Court Chairman informed that from July 1, 2021, when the Administrative Procedural Code will be put into effect, the courts to begin consider claims against state structures based on the world principle of administrative justice «presumption of guilt of a state body».

According to Zhakip Asanov, foreign experience indicates that the introduction of administrative justice leads to an increase in the discipline of the state apparatus, an improvement in the investment climate and economic growth.

President Tokayev expressed hope that from the first days of the Code action, judges will be ready to work according to the updated algorithm, in a new paradigm of thinking for the Kazakh justice.

The President stressed that one of the primary tasks of the state remains the real protection of the rights and interests of citizens and entrepreneurs.