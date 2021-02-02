EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:32, 02 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation of the judicial system for the introduction of administrative justice, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Supreme Court Chairman informed that from July 1, 2021, when the Administrative Procedural Code will be put into effect, the courts to begin consider claims against state structures based on the world principle of administrative justice «presumption of guilt of a state body».

    According to Zhakip Asanov, foreign experience indicates that the introduction of administrative justice leads to an increase in the discipline of the state apparatus, an improvement in the investment climate and economic growth.

    President Tokayev expressed hope that from the first days of the Code action, judges will be ready to work according to the updated algorithm, in a new paradigm of thinking for the Kazakh justice.

    The President stressed that one of the primary tasks of the state remains the real protection of the rights and interests of citizens and entrepreneurs.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Courts Supreme Court President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!