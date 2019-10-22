Head of State receives chairman of Veteran Organization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, chairman of the Republican Public Association «Organization of Veterans», Akorda reports.

President Tokayev was informed about the current activities of the RPO «Organization of Veterans». In particular, Izmukhambetov told about the activity under the project «Daneker».

Mr. Izmukhambetov spoke about the implementation of joint projects of the »Organization of Veterans« and the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh President was informed on preparations for celebrating 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the draft law «On veterans».

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged participants of the veteran movement to actively contribute to resolving the issues outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address as well as to partake in a broad explanation of the country’s reforms to the population.