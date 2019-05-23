Head of State receives Chairman of Writers' Union of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Chairman of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan, Ulykbek Yesdaulet, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the present trends in Kazakhstan's contemporary literature. The President was informed about the current activities and plans of the Writers' Union.



Ulykbek Yesdaulet also spoke about the preparations for the Asian Writers Forum, which will be held this year in Kazakhstan.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the literary community's important mission - strengthening the spiritual potential of the nation.



The Head of State appreciated the activities of the Writers' Union and wished creative success to Kazakhstani writers.