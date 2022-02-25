Head of State receives Chairwoman of Accounts Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the President heard about the implementation of the tasks set by him before the Accounts Committee.

Tokayev was informed about the main results of the audit and expert-analytical measures conducted in 2021. In total, 21 audit measures at 155 facilities covering public funds to the tune of over KZT32trl were carried out in the reporting period. Measures were taken on all the detected violations, with the transfer of materials to the law enforcement bodies.

Godunova noted that as part of the implementation of the tasks by the Head of State the audit of the quasi-State sector was completed, the assessment of the efficiency of the activity of special economic zones, land resource management systems, utilization of the funds provided for the athletes' preparation to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and fight against the pandemic was conducted.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of the Accounts Committee as part of the implementation of the new economic policy and development of State audit system.