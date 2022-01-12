Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the results of the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and extended gratitude to the CSTO allies for support and rendering timely help to Kazakhstan in quelling the terrorist attack.

The President of Kazakhstan commended personal contribution of the CSTO Secretary General, the staff of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Headquarters to the efforts aimed at the organization of the peacekeeping mission in our country.

President Tokayev stressed that the situation proved the value of the Organization as a military and political structure. He added it is crucial for the CSTO Secretariat to establish cooperation with other international organizations as well as to set up the institute of a Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping missions.

For his part, the CSTO Secretary General informed the Head of State about the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the start of its withdrawal within the timeframes set by President Tokayev.

Stanislav Zas also reiterated the importance and timeliness of the Kazakh President’s initiative on the establishment of the institute of a Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping missions.