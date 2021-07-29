EN
    19:21, 29 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives delegation of University of Arizona

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the delegation of the University of Arizona, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Within the framework of the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of strategic partnership between the University of Arizona and domestic universities.

    President Tokayev stressed that globalization has an increasing impact on the educational policy of the countries of the world.

    The Head of State went on to add that Kazakhstan has stepped up international cooperation in the sphere of higher education in the past two decades. In his words, partnership relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S. embrace a wealth of areas. Cooperation in the field of research and students’ exchange is of paramount importance.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that expansion of contacts with the world’s leading universities will allow Kazakhstani universities to enhance their academic and research potential. He welcomed the initiative of the University of Arizona to become a strategic partner of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    As part of the bilateral cooperation, the sides will map out joint educational programs meeting the international standards.


    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA President
