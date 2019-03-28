Head of State receives Director of Foreign Intelligence Service ‘Syrbar'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Gabit Baizhanov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘Syrbar', Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the current activity of the Syrbar service.



At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.