    19:11, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives Eni CEO

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief Executive Officer of Eni Claudio Descalzi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed plans on implementation of the large oil and gas projects, namely Kashagan and Karachaganak.

    President Tokayev was informed that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the pace of implementation of the current projects at Kashagan is maintained at the pre-pandemic level.

    Claudio Descalzi also revealed that a number of key investment decisions was made in order to step up oil production.

    The Head of State, in turn, stressed that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to further implementation of energy-related investment projects. At the same time, he emphasized the need to ensure high share of Kazakhstani content in the projects.

    In addition, the sides discussed other issues, including the implementation of the projects in the sphere of green energy.


