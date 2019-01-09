Head of State receives FM, sets goals for the year ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the future plans of the ministry and tasks it faces.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of economization of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and its further effective implementation.



"We must not forget about the international agenda. The mission of the Foreign Affairs Ministry is to conduct foreign policy, the policy of peace and good neighborliness. The work we've commenced should be continued," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.



Beibut Atamkulov, in turn, informed the Head of State of how the ministry promoted Kazakhstan's investment projects abroad and changes in the work of the ministry's staff.



Wrapping up the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave Minister Atamkulov a number of specific tasks.