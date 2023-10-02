Head of State receives JSC Kazpost Chairperson

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairperson of the Board of JSC “Kazpost” Assel Zhanassova, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Chairperson of JSC “Kazpost” reported to the President on the results of the company’s work in the past eight months. In her report, she highlighted the fact that the company made a clear profit for the first time in five years. In the past eight months its revenue grew 44% or KZT 16.7 billion compared to the analogous period of last year.

Assel Zhanassova revealed that the company plans broadening its network of branches and ensure access to postal, financial, social and public services in the most remote corners of Kazakhstan.

She also announced the plan to create a single eco-system for e-commerce market participants through fulfillment centers, more warehouses and automatic parcel terminals.

According to JSC Kazpost Chairperson, logistic hubs are to be built in Aktobe, Turkistan and Almaty regions. On top of that, a new logistic hub is set to be unveiled in Astana city this week.

President Tokayev instructed to continue work on financial rehabilitation of the company and diversification of the spectrum of social and public services provided in rural areas.