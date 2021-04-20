Head of State receives Minister of Information and Public Development Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Minister of Information and Public Development Aida Balayeva, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the Ministry’s current work in the information policy and civil society areas.

In particular, the President was informed about the implementation of his instructions within the awareness-raising activities on current areas of the state policy, including the further development of the volunteer movement and environmental education, as well as the implementation of a set of measures dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

President Tokayev heard a report on the practical implementation of recent amendments to the laws «On Public Councils» and «On Access to Information».

In addition, the Minister reported on the implementation of the Presidential instructions regarding the development of new draft laws on public control, volunteer and charitable activities. These acts are designed to provide favorable conditions for the civil society development.

At the end, the President set a number of specific tasks for the Ministry.