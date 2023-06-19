Head of State receives newly-appointed governor of East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly-appointed akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev gave the newly-appointed governor of East Kazakhstan region a number of tasks and highlighted the importance of further improvement of quality of life of people in the region.

Utmost attention was paid to the importance of developing the region’s economy, ensuring stable growth in all industrial sectors as well as agriculture and small and medium-sized business.

The Head of State also pointed out the need to develop Katon-Karagai and Markakol districts and revive life in border areas.

In conclusion, the President gave instructions to governor Kosherbayev on modernization of utility infrastructure facilities, smooth operation of heat power plants and preparations for the upcoming heating season.