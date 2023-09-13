Head of State receives Power International Holding top management

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received top management of the Qatar-based Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev stressed that Power International Holding can become a driving force in establishing economic ties between Kazakhstan and Qatar that happens to be Kazakhstan’s partner in the Middle East.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in energy, geological prospecting and exploration, agriculture, development projects, and healthcare.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan goes to great lengths to develop its economy and create all conditions to attract foreign direct investment.