TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:33, 04 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives President of Anadolu Group

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today President of Anadolu Group Tuncay Özilhan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The President of Kazakhstan highlighted that Anadolu Group is widely known in the world and is successfully developing in various directions, including in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the company's contribution to the economy of the country.

    In turn, Tuncay Özilhan thanked the Kazakh President for the opportunity to meet and noted that the company is interested in realizing new business areas.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on the development of human capital, the economy of ‘simple things', the expansion of exports of Kazakhstan's goods, and the further improvement of the investment climate in the country.

