Head of State receives President of Asian Development Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the virtual meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masatsugu Asakawa discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank.

The President congratulated Masatsugu Asakawa on his election as the President of the Asian Development Bank, appreciating the ADB’s important role in promoting social and economic development of Kazakhstan.

«During the 27 years of our cooperation, the Bank invested almost 6.0 billion dollars into our economy, which is quite an impressive number and demonstrates its very successful development of our cooperation. We commend our partnership and intend to maintain long-term and mutually beneficial relations. The ADB`s Country Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan is the core document of our cooperation.

An important subject of the conversation was dedicated to the preparation of a new ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan.

«I am confident that the new ADB’s Strategy for Kazakhstan for the period 2022-2026 will fully take into account our national priorities and plans, including: new model of public governance, economic diversification and green growth, balanced territorial development, trade and economic cooperation, digitalization,» President Tokayev said.

The Head of State also informed the ADB’s President about the growth of Kazakhstan’s GDP, anti-inflationary measures, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, and support for SMEs.

In turn, Masatsugu Asakawa welcomed the measures taken in Kazakhstan to combat the pandemic.

«I know that your Government has taken very productive anti-pandemic measures and decisive actions to contain its spread. We welcome your comprehensive economic stimulus package, which is equivalent to about 9.5 % of your GDP to prevent the pandemic spread and mitigating its impact on the country’s economy and the welfare of the people,» the ADB’s President stated.