Head of State receives President of Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev received his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili in Akorda within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that this year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two states and thanked Giorgi Margvelashvili for participating in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.



"Our relationship has always been good. In the early years, we helped each other. We are one of the main investors in your economy. Thus, I do not see why our relations should not improve further. And in this regard your visit is very important," said the Head of State.



