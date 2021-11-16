EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:36, 16 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives President of PACE Rik Daems

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rik Daems discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe. They also touched upon the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan.

    Welcoming Rik Daems, the President stressed that his visit coincided with a significant date as Kazakhstan celebrates its 30th anniversary of Independence.

    «I believe your visit is quite timely as it allows us to take stock of progress achieved and elaborate on new avenues for cooperation,» the Head of State underscored.

    President Tokayev noted the importance of the comprehensive dialogue with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In addition, he informed Rik Daems about the implementation of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening human rights, the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

    In turn, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe welcomed the political reforms in our country, highlighting Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!