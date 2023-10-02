Head of State receives prominent Kazakhstani statesman

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received prominent Kazakhstani statesman Yeleussin Sagindikov who held numerous posts in the government in the past, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed their thoughts on the future development of the country.

Yeleussin Sagindikov expressed support to political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Tokayev.

Sagindikov put forward proposals on how to implement the key tasks highlighted by the Head of State in the latest state of the nation address “Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan”, especially on sorting out priorities in the development of the regions as well as improving the work of local and central executive bodies.