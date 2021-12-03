Head of State receives Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting Tokayev was informed about the current state of the rules of law and order in the country as well as the outcomes of the work of the bodies of the Prosecutor General’s Office in 11 months of 2021.

The prosecutor g eneral reported on the measures taken to fight crimes, implementation of the tasks to transition to a three-tier model of criminal procedure. In particular, prosecutors have studied over 360 thousand rulings and protocols of investigative bodies. As a result, unreasonable involvement of over three thousand persons in criminal proceedings was prevented.

Nurdauletov also reported on the work done to protect the interests of the public, citizens, and businesses. According to him, since the beginning of the year the rights of over 100 thousand entrepreneurs have been protected, and over a thousand unjustified inspections by supervisory and oversight bodies have been prevented.

It was noted that the issues of implementing anti-crisis measures, labor rights of the citizens, using agricultural lands, ecology, medicine provision are under constant attention of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Nurdauletov also spoke of the prospects in international cooperation, including the reached agreements with foreign partners.

The Head of State positively assessed the work of the bodies of the Prosecutor General's Office in implementing the tasks given by him and accentuated the importance of further ensuring the rule of law in all spheres of life of the society.