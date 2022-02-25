EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:36, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives Russian PM

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin who is in Kazakhstan to participate in the work of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.

    At the meeting the sides discussed prospects of development of Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership, trade and investment cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as measures needed to avoid the decline in mutual trade.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!