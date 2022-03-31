Head of State receives Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the anniversary session of the Council of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the CIS dated to 30 years since the organization's inception in Almaty city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Senate Chairman also informed the President about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place in September this year in Nur-Sultan city.

The Head of State noted that there is an important task now which is to secure the status of the Forum as a universal global interreligious dialogue platform ensuring constructive dialogue on the most current issues of today.

Maulen Ashimbayev told about the legislative work of the Chamber aimed at implementing the key provisions of the President's state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State noted the importance of the quality legislative provision of the social and economic and political reforms in the country.

The Senate Speaker also presented information about the results of the parliamentarians' visits to the regions.