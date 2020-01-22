EN
    11:48, 22 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State receives Сhairman of Atameken presidium

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Сhairman of the presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kulibayev reported on the situation in the country’s business sector, entrepreneurship problems and results of the chamber’s activities, development of the agro-industrial sector.

    The parties debated issues concerning import substitution, upgrading of public procurements efficiency. The President noted that all the resources available should be channeled for promoting business and production growth.

    Kulibayev also reported on the progress of implementation of Bastau, Zhas Kasipker projects aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and development of human capital.



