Head of State receives Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok of Slovakia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ivan Korcok discussed the prospects of Kazakh-Slovak relations with an emphasis on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation. They also touched upon the issues ensuring regional security related to stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.

Welcoming Slovakian Minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan for giving impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

«You are visiting Kazakhstan in a very important juncture in our history. In two months, we are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Independence. Next year Slovakia will also celebrate a milestone date in its history. In 2019, we opened the Embassy in Bratislava. It demonstrates our willingness and commitment to having close cooperation with your country in many areas,« the Head of State noted.

President Tokayev also told Minister Korcok about the measures taken in Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19, efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance to this country.

Ivan Korcok thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and congratulated him on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.

Slovakian Foreign Minister on behalf of the Slovak leadership highly appreciated the leadership of Kazakhstan’s President in modernizing the country, improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the security.

At the end, President Tokayev conveyed warm wishes President Zuzana Caputova of Slovakia, expressing hope that next year she will be able to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.