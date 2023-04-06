Head of State receives Special Representative of French President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Special Representative of the President of France Isabelle Dumont who conveyed a message from the French leader Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

After greeting Isabelle Dumont, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for his message, noting that France is one of the key political and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening bilateral relations in the context of the agreements reached at the top level.

President Tokayev revealed he had been greatly impressed by his meeting with the French leader on November 29 last year. The two presidents were able to touch upon the issues of bilateral relations and cooperation between Paris and Astana as well as the situation in the international arena during their one-on-one meeting.

«France is among the key political and economic partners of Kazakhstan. We do value our cooperation with your country, understand the role it plays in the international arena and appreciate its economic potential. Your country was one of the first in the EU to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kazakhstan in June 2008. This year will see 15 years since that milestone document was signed,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Isabelle Dumont.

The Kazakh President went on to praise the dynamic development of trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations. In his words, Kazakhstan is a leading trade partner of France in central Asia. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also conveyed his best wishes to President Macron and said he looked forward to his reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan.

«I believe this visit will without doubt give a powerful momentum to our economic and political interaction. There are 170 enterprises with the French capital operating in Kazakhstan and representing interests of the leading French companies. We offer all-round support to their activities in Kazakhstan,» the President stressed.

For her part, Isabelle Dumont said France was keen to develop its relations with Kazakhstan and fully supported the political reforms happening here. She also highly estimated Kazakhstan’s stance amid the challenging geopolitical situation in the world.

«I would like to convey the greetings from my President. Your visit [in November] indeed gave a momentum to our bilateral cooperation. We would like to continue this cooperation on the basis of our strategic partnership. It is very important to us,» Isabelle Dumont added.

The sides also exchanged view on the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.