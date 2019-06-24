Head of State receiving new telegrams

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received new letters and telegrams of congratulations on his election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

King Abdullah II of Jordan wished success to the President of Kazakhstan and prosperity to the people of the country.

"The people of Jordan intend to further strengthen the friendly relations between our states," the telegram reads.



In his congratulations, King Mohammed VI of Morocco expressed interest in the further development of productive bilateral cooperation.



"I express my readiness to work together with you for closer special friendly relations between our countries," the Moroccan leader says.



The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished great achievements to the Kazakh people.



"Please accept my sincere wishes for the progress and well-being of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I intend to strengthen our relations on the basis of friendship and mutual respect," the telegram reads.



Expressing his congratulations, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin invited his Kazakh Counterpart to pay an official visit to the country.

"I am confident that the friendly and business relations between Kazakhstan and Israel will only strengthen during your presidency and in the future," the President of Israel underscored.



Congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez emphasized the high level of bilateral partnership.



"My Government will continue to work for expanding and deepening cooperation between the countries for the benefit of our peoples," Pedro Sánchez wrote.



Prime Minister of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora wished success to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed readiness to develop cooperation.



"To enhance the bilateral relationship between our nations, which have moved to a new level in recent years, I reaffirm the intention to strengthen win-win cooperation," Xavier Espot Zamora's telegram reads.



The President of Kazakhstan also received congratulations from Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community Irwin LaRocque, Executive Director of the International Trade CentreArancha González Laya, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian, President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, former Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Canadian Senator and Co-Chairman of the Canada-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Joseph A. Day, Deputy of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic João Barroso Soares, Member of the Parliament of India Shashi Tharoor, Head of Maia Municipal Council of Portugal António Bragança Fernandes.