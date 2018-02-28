Head of State, rector of KazNU discuss university transformation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev received rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Galimkair Mutanov, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides discussed the issues of the university's scientific potential development, as well as the staff's training in accordance with the priority areas of the President's January Address to the Nation New Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Head of State stressed the important role of higher education institutions in training professionals who can adapt to rapid global economic and technological changes and noted the international prestige of KazNU, which is one of the country's largest and most important higher education institutions.

Galimkair Mutanov told the President about the results of the university's transformation and the adaptation of its educational process to modern requirements. He emphasized that the main goal is to transform KazNU into a world-class research university.

The head of KazNU also reported to the President about the implementation of various projects in the field of IT and establishing links with other higher education institutions within the framework of the creation of an IT technology park at KazNU.

Following the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave Galimkair Mutanov a number of specific instructions.