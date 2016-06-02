Head of State relieved several law-enforcement officials of their duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the Head of State, several law-enforcement officials have been relieved of their duties, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Nurmakhanbet Issayev was relieved of his post of Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan;

Talgat Koibakov was relieved of his post of commander of troops "Yug" (South);

Murat Bektanov was relieved of his duties of commander of troops "Vostok" (East).