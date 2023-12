NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, gave a reprimand to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

The President reprimanded Kairat Lama Sharif for non-compliance with the requirements of Point 9, the Code of Ethics for Civil Servants of Kazakhstan.