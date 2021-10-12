EN
Trends:
    19:07, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State sends congratulatory telegram to Amir of Qatar

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the successful holding of election of members for Advisory Council (Majlis-al Shura), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «This political and democratic event, organized for the first time in the country’s history, became a vivid testimony to Qatar’s achievements towards formation of a free civil society and a secular state. In this regard, I wish you further fruitful implementation of your initiatives aimed at promoting human rights and freedom in your country. I am very pleased to note that Kazakhstan’s close ties with one of the main partners in the Gulf region are growing stronger from year to year. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,» the telegram says.


