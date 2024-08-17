EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 17 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Head of State sends Independence Day greetings to President of Indonesia

    Kazakhstan and Indonesia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo on Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Noting Indonesia's impressive social and economic achievements, the President expressed commitment to advancing Kazakh-Indonesian relations across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Joko Widodo continued success in all his noble endeavors, as well as well-being to the friendly people of Indonesia.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics President
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    x