Head of State sends Independence Day greetings to President of Indonesia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo on Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Noting Indonesia's impressive social and economic achievements, the President expressed commitment to advancing Kazakh-Indonesian relations across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Joko Widodo continued success in all his noble endeavors, as well as well-being to the friendly people of Indonesia.