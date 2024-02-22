Head of State sends telegram of congratulations to King of Saudi Arabia

The Head of State congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and himself, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

"Today, Saudi Arabia, with its unshakable political authority and dynamic economy, is a respected member of the international community. I wish that the country, under the banner of regional unity, integrity and peacekeeping, will continue to achieve its lofty goals under your leadership. We regard the Kingdom as one of Kazakhstan's reliable and important partners in the Islamic and Arab world. I am convinced that our interaction, based on traditional friendship and meaningful political dialogue, will continue to strengthen mutually beneficial trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the telegram reads.