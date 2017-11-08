EN
    15:38, 08 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State set to pay working visit to Kostanay region

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is expected to pay a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the visit, the Head of State intends to go to a number of sites. Upon arrival, President Nazarbayev will check the construction of a new township called "Airport".

    Besides, the working visit program includes inspection of Saryarka AvtoProm LLP, which is an automotive industry enterprise of Kostanay region, as well as a new shopping centerthe called Kostanay Plaza. Tomorrow, the Kazakh  President will continue the visit to the region.

     

     

