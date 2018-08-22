Head of State sets out Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has set out today a number of priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State emphasized that the foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is aimed at strengthening peace and stability, and Kazakhstan is becoming an active participant in multilateral ties.

"As of today, we have established trust-based relations with Germany that reached a strategic level. This was facilitated by the first official visit of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in July 2017 and his participation in the EXPO 2017. We intend to continue our joint efforts with German counterparts to introduce elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan and to attract advanced technologies and investments," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony of presentation of foreign ambassadors' credentials in the Akorda presidential residence.

The President underscored the role of the German diaspora in Kazakhstan in establishing bilateral friendly ties.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also highlighted the achievements in the development of bilateral relations with Ukraine.

"Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries rose by 19%. The number of Ukraine-invested operating enterprises reached 660 last year. We strongly support the implementation of joint projects," he added.

The Head of State stressed the importance of joint projects in industry and agriculture.

"Lebanon is also a promising partner. Therefore, in order to strengthen trade and economic ties, the sides should restore the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council and adopt a roadmap. Nowadays, a number of Lebanese companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We highly appreciate Beirut's stance on establishing peace, the stability of security in the Middle East. This year, as a UN non-permanent member, we decided to send a voluntary contingent of 120 people from Kazakhstan within the framework of the UN Interim Force Mission in Lebanon," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

President Kazakhstan also dwelt on developing cooperation with Pakistan and Brazil.

"Our multilateral dialogue with Islamabad is strengthening. I believe the fact that Pakistan became a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will boost its activities.

This year Kazakhstan marks the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Brazil. Brazil has a special place in Latin America. Alongside this, we continue strengthening cooperation and drawing up agreements. In September 2016, as part of the G20 forum, I met with the President of Brazil, Michel Temer. During the meeting, we discussed the prospects for the development of our ties in industry and agriculture, as well as cultural and people-to-people relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev informed.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today credentials from new ambassadors of Lebanon Giscard El Khoury, Ukraine Ivan Kuleba, Brazil Marcia Donner Abreu, Germany Tilo Klinner, and Pakistan Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi accredited in Astana.